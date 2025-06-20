rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Save
Edit Image
martin partykabandboxpatternartwatercolordesignpublic domainpaintings
Black history month poster template
Black history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView license
Bandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072963/bandbox-paper-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072960/bandbox-design-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Spring flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Spring flowers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12130576/spring-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072941/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072938/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther King Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Martin Luther King Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743126/martin-luther-king-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072949/bandbox-design-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Highboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075212/highboy-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Bandbox (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Bandbox (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072925/bandbox-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
See America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
See America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713412/png-america-art-attractionView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Wall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082176/wall-decoration-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072922/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Black history month poster template
Black history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052618/black-history-month-poster-templateView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Bandbox (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072923/bandbox-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriam
Bandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072956/bandbox-design-grouse-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template
Black history month Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985941/black-history-month-instagram-post-templateView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Lawrence Flynn
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072948/bandbox-design-c-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078013/wallpaper-from-bandbox-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717632/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Black history month poster template, editable text and design
Black history month poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089924/black-history-month-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072940/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11155238/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Guilford Painted Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Guilford Painted Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066233/guilford-painted-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license