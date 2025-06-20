Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemartin partykabandboxpatternartwatercolordesignpublic domainpaintingsBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin PartykaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 796 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2718 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseBandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072963/bandbox-paper-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072960/bandbox-design-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12130576/spring-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072941/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072938/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseMartin Luther King Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743126/martin-luther-king-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072949/bandbox-design-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075212/highboy-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseBandbox (1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072925/bandbox-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSee America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713412/png-america-art-attractionView licenseWall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082176/wall-decoration-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072922/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052618/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072923/bandbox-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072956/bandbox-design-grouse-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985941/black-history-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman round frame, art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072948/bandbox-design-c-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078013/wallpaper-from-bandbox-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717632/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089924/black-history-month-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072940/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11155238/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGuilford Painted Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066233/guilford-painted-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license