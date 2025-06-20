Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternbandboxfacepersonartwatercolordesignpublic domainBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Lawrence FlynnOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 837 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2856 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072963/bandbox-paper-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Inkwells (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086835/stencilled-inkwells-c-1940-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072960/bandbox-design-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHitchcock Chair Back (1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066367/hitchcock-chair-back-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1938) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081642/silver-tankard-c-1938-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseNeedlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Benjamin Franklin (1937) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074766/figurehead-benjamin-franklin-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (Front View) (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064939/chest-front-view-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072941/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082545/bandbox-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360562/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072938/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077364/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072946/bandbox-design-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHitchcock Chair Back (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066373/hitchcock-chair-back-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Momento (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086731/silver-momento-c-1940-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch Fob (c. 1939) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085152/watch-fob-c-1939-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072922/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license