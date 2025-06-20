Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebird artbandboxpublic domain birdpublic domainanimalbirdpatternartBandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold MerriamOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1033 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3922 x 3376 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox - "Castle Garden" (1935/1942) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058964/bandbox-castle-garden-19351942-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Covering (1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072427/wallpaper-from-bandbox-covering-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072939/bandbox-c-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseBandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087319/bandbox-castle-garden-c-1941-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseBandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072963/bandbox-paper-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064208/bandbox-design-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, long-billed cockatoo bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254532/png-animal-birds-branchView licenseBandbox (1940) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085380/bandbox-1940-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseBandbox Design - Rhino (1935/1942) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058982/bandbox-design-rhino-19351942-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332275/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070114/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042248/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseTextile (c. 1937) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077609/textile-c-1937-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer png, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345985/stag-deer-png-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseAfghan (detail) (c. 1937) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072815/afghan-detail-c-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseWild animal pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631442/wild-animal-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349835/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076842/sampler-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042182/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072949/bandbox-design-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese cranes background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461617/vintage-japanese-cranes-background-editable-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Sidney Liswoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077968/wall-paper-c-1937-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1937) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075283/hooked-rug-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license