Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebandboxmartin partykapaperfacepatternpersonartwatercolorBandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin PartykaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 928 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3167 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072960/bandbox-design-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman round frame, art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072938/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072946/bandbox-design-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman round frame, art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710407/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072941/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710431/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman desktop wallpaper, aesthetic art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708815/editable-vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-art-decor-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman beige desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710460/vintage-woman-beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-aesthetic-art-decor-designView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseBandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072956/bandbox-design-grouse-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078013/wallpaper-from-bandbox-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082545/bandbox-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTextile (c. 1937) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077609/textile-c-1937-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072940/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072939/bandbox-c-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseMartin Luther King Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743126/martin-luther-king-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078011/wallpaper-used-bandbox-covering-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717632/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox - "Castle Garden" (1935/1942) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058964/bandbox-castle-garden-19351942-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970811/black-history-month-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072948/bandbox-design-c-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052618/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075212/highboy-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089924/black-history-month-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseMartin Luther King social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970808/martin-luther-king-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license