Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsclocklampphotofestivalBarometer (c. 1937) by William SpieckerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2862 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTime is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseShaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077026/shaker-tall-clock-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseTable lamp editable mockup, interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12840794/table-lamp-editable-mockup-interiorView licenseWall Clock (c. 1936) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072377/wall-clock-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseHappiest Christmas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739224/happiest-christmas-facebook-post-templateView licensePetit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076313/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739225/christmas-eve-party-facebook-post-templateView licensePetit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076314/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseFoot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074948/foot-warmer-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Natalie Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073555/chair-c-1937-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074675/embroidered-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseHigh-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075226/high-boy-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074007/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075115/hall-clock-grandfathers-clock-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseConfessional (1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073974/confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga background, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892678/woman-doing-yoga-background-aesthetic-wellness-illustration-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073373/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga background, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893747/woman-doing-yoga-background-aesthetic-wellness-illustration-editable-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076561/powder-horn-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licensePNG trapezoid shape mockup element, retro Bauhaus pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759548/png-abstract-collage-element-colorfulView licenseDental Chair (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074309/dental-chair-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseBus routes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508451/bus-routes-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga computer wallpaper, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893749/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-backgroundView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga computer wallpaper, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892724/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-backgroundView licenseBureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073256/bureau-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license