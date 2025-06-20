rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsfontphoto
Cute word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Cute word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889990/cute-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Happy word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Happy word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890299/happy-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Loved word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Loved word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891656/loved-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Tooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpota
Tooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072148/tooled-leather-cover-for-baptismal-font-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Hello word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Hello word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890142/hello-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Witch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Witch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078208/witch-ball-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
My love word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
My love word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891609/love-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Peg'in Stitch Boot (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
Peg'in Stitch Boot (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076276/pegin-stitch-boot-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
My cutie word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
My cutie word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891619/cutie-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Stone Carved Out to Hold War Paint (c. 1941) by Marie Lutrell
Stone Carved Out to Hold War Paint (c. 1941) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088186/stone-carved-out-hold-war-paint-c-1941-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Spanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Spanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView license
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Flat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Flat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Comb (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Comb (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073958/comb-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Bridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Bridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070011/bridle-bit-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074337/detail-top-confessional-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Leather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083928/leather-seat-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license