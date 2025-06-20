Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsfontphotoBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2942 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCute word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889990/cute-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890299/happy-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseLoved word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891656/loved-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseTooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072148/tooled-leather-cover-for-baptismal-font-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseHello word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890142/hello-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseWitch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078208/witch-ball-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMy love word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891609/love-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licensePeg'in Stitch Boot (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076276/pegin-stitch-boot-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseMy cutie word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891619/cutie-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseSaddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseStone Carved Out to Hold War Paint (c. 1941) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088186/stone-carved-out-hold-war-paint-c-1941-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseSpanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFlat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseComb (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073958/comb-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseBridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070011/bridle-bit-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDetail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074337/detail-top-confessional-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseLeather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083928/leather-seat-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license