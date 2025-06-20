rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbagphotoantiquecc0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Bag (c. 1938) by Frank C Barks
Bag (c. 1938) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078537/bag-c-1938-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sewing Box (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Sewing Box (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070790/sewing-box-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084419/reticule-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075134/hand-drawn-guadalupe-tin-form-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bullet Pouch and Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Cecil Smith
Bullet Pouch and Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073242/bullet-pouch-and-powder-horn-c-1937-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077482/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082631/beaded-bag-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by William Frank
Jug (c. 1937) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075584/jug-c-1937-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView license
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license