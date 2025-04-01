rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphotoantique
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dresser (1937) by Dana Bartlett
Dresser (1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074596/dresser-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074429/doll-bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074388/dolls-dresser-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Shaving Mirror (1936) by Dana Bartlett
Shaving Mirror (1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070935/shaving-mirror-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Architectural Detail (Wall Bracket) (1937) by Dana Bartlett
Architectural Detail (Wall Bracket) (1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072864/architectural-detail-wall-bracket-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072265/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Early Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Early Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074625/early-dayton-chair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072285/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075234/hitchcock-armchair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075748/image-rose-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Andirons (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Andirons (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072847/andirons-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076371/pewter-teapot-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chair with Carved Grape Leaf Decoration and Gothic Top (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Chair with Carved Grape Leaf Decoration and Gothic Top (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073573/image-leaf-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Windsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartlett
Windsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072601/windsor-chair-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Windsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartlett
Windsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072594/windsor-chair-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license