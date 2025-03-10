rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
Save
Edit Image
dogwatercolor animalanimalpatternartwatercolorvintagedesign
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Teapot (1937) by J Howard Iams
Teapot (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077606/teapot-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Landscape in Petit Point (1937) by J Howard Iams
Landscape in Petit Point (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075667/landscape-petit-point-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899939/brown-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Hen on Basket (1937) by J Howard Iams
Hen on Basket (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075206/hen-basket-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860517/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070137/coverlet-us-seal-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Book Mark & Birthday Wish (1938) by J Howard Iams
Book Mark & Birthday Wish (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078690/book-mark-birthday-wish-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Adopt don't shop poster template, editable text and design
Adopt don't shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070095/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730091/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070105/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Pet adoption Instagram post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Pet adoption Instagram post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23230851/image-dog-cartoon-flowerView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070094/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9901597/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1936) by J Howard Iams
Pitcher (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070238/pitcher-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Dog shelter poster template, editable text and design
Dog shelter poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Glass Globe - Wax Flowers (1937) by J Howard Iams
Glass Globe - Wax Flowers (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075038/glass-globe-wax-flowers-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brick greyhound birthday desktop wallpaper. editable design
Brick greyhound birthday desktop wallpaper. editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9901540/brick-greyhound-birthday-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Batter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
Batter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072977/batter-pitcher-c-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brick greyhound birthday desktop wallpaper. editable design
Brick greyhound birthday desktop wallpaper. editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9865446/brick-greyhound-birthday-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9901622/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
Oval Shaving Mug (1936) by J Howard Iams
Oval Shaving Mug (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067317/oval-shaving-mug-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9865416/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829837/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
Plate (1936) by J Howard Iams
Plate (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070288/plate-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Blue vintage pug iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860516/blue-vintage-pug-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Green vintage beagle illustration, editable design
Green vintage beagle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829753/green-vintage-beagle-illustration-editable-designView license
Earrings (1936) by J Howard Iams
Earrings (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065847/earrings-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Brown vintage pug iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899962/brown-vintage-pug-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Quilt (1937) by J Howard Iams
Quilt (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076650/quilt-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license