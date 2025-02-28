rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Save
Edit Image
bordermarkeredithenvelopevintage envelopesstitch bordercardbook
Love letter frame background, pink aesthetic design, editable design
Love letter frame background, pink aesthetic design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630409/love-letter-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-design-editable-designView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Green envelope mockup element, editable floral card design
Green envelope mockup element, editable floral card design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041085/green-envelope-mockup-element-editable-floral-card-designView license
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Love letter frame background, pink aesthetic design, editable design
Love letter frame background, pink aesthetic design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695440/love-letter-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-design-editable-designView license
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain license
Love letter frame background, pink aesthetic design, editable design
Love letter frame background, pink aesthetic design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695446/love-letter-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-design-editable-designView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Love letter frame background, pink aesthetic design, editable design
Love letter frame background, pink aesthetic design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632463/love-letter-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-design-editable-designView license
Table Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Table Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077571/table-scarf-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral card mockup, editable green envelope
Vintage floral card mockup, editable green envelope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037054/vintage-floral-card-mockup-editable-green-envelopeView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077939/wall-paper-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Plastic wrapped card mockup, editable design
Plastic wrapped card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703869/plastic-wrapped-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Love letter frame mobile wallpaper, pink aesthetic background, editable design
Love letter frame mobile wallpaper, pink aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632495/love-letter-frame-mobile-wallpaper-pink-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acampora
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063701/wallpaper-19351942-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Love letter frame mobile wallpaper, pink aesthetic background, editable design
Love letter frame mobile wallpaper, pink aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695444/love-letter-frame-mobile-wallpaper-pink-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Envelope mockup element png, professional branding, editable design
Envelope mockup element png, professional branding, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220905/envelope-mockup-element-png-professional-branding-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garay
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077961/wall-paper-c-1937-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Plastic wrapped card mockup element, customizable design
Plastic wrapped card mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691542/plastic-wrapped-card-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067073/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Minimalist brown envelop stationery editable design
Minimalist brown envelop stationery editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542312/minimalist-brown-envelop-stationery-editable-designView license
Eyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Eyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074729/eyelet-embroidery-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Professional corporate identity mockup, editable design
Professional corporate identity mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080902/professional-corporate-identity-mockup-editable-designView license
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074691/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic book cover mockup, editable design
Aesthetic book cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9121590/aesthetic-book-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Sampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Certificate of achievement Instagram post template, editable text
Certificate of achievement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817295/certificate-achievement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077980/wall-paper-border-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Vintage envelope editable mockup element
Vintage envelope editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543297/vintage-envelope-editable-mockup-elementView license
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074704/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Discount coupon Facebook template, editable design
Discount coupon Facebook template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811677/discount-coupon-facebook-template-editable-designView license
Sampler (1935/1942) by LeRoy McCarrel
Sampler (1935/1942) by LeRoy McCarrel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062656/sampler-19351942-leroy-mccarrelFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth fortune design element set
Editable whimsigoth fortune design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15214416/editable-whimsigoth-fortune-design-element-setView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain license
Wax seal stamp mockup, editable design
Wax seal stamp mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108524/wax-seal-stamp-mockup-editable-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Professional corporate identity mockup, editable business branding design
Professional corporate identity mockup, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043058/professional-corporate-identity-mockup-editable-business-branding-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076842/sampler-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain license