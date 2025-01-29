rawpixel
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Textiles in Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
