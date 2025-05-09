Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternalfonso umanaembroideryartvintagedesignpublic domainfloralBedspread (c. 1937) by Alfonso UmanaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3194 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage floral butterfly background, dark blue design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508277/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-dark-blue-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552185/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView licenseHooked Rug (1935/1942) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060909/hooked-rug-19351942-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseCircle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900292/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseTextile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552180/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNeedlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseCircle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895733/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery floral framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997556/embroidery-floral-frameView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese decorative flower element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14128811/chinese-decorative-flower-element-editable-design-setView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066432/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418753/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseMan's Linen Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075769/mans-linen-kerchief-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552196/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseCircle flowers frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900297/circle-flowers-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license