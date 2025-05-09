rawpixel
Bedspread (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Vintage floral butterfly background, dark blue design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508277/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-dark-blue-design-remixed-rawpixel
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-roy
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-set
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallman
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-set
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacob
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-set
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winter
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552185/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixel
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldo
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloom
Hooked Rug (1935/1942) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060909/hooked-rug-19351942-alfonso-umana
Circle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900292/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-design
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vail
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552180/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixel
Purse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorr
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabe
Circle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895733/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-design
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastings
Embroidery floral frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997556/embroidery-floral-frame
Hooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umana
Chinese decorative flower element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14128811/chinese-decorative-flower-element-editable-design-set
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckley
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leaves
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066432/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentine
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418753/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-set
Man's Linen Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075769/mans-linen-kerchief-c-1937-percival-jenner
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flower
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichten
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552196/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixel
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-miller
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-design
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffels
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnes
Circle flowers frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900297/circle-flowers-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-design
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bush
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plant
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durand