Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandcrossartwatercolourbuildingpublic domainhillpaintingsBishop Hill: Clock Hand (1937) by Ivar JuliusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1040 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3062 x 3534 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElection Torch (1937) by Ivar Juliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074678/election-torch-1937-ivar-juliusFree Image from public domain licenseHome buyer paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236031/home-buyer-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226670/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1937) by Henry Rasmusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073187/branding-iron-c-1937-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476146/lake-house-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082696/bishop-hill-newel-post-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseLake house blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476232/lake-house-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseLake house poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476120/lake-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074858/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226668/lake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCombination Peg Lamp/Candleholder (c. 1937) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073970/combination-peg-lampcandleholder-c-1937-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266969/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072828/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScales (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081373/scales-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357265/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078644/bishop-hill-fire-extinguisher-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339085/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267185/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073863/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266178/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseAndirons (c. 1936) by James O Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064086/andirons-c-1936-james-maraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339090/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357235/aesthetic-farm-collage-png-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMetal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075870/metal-door-lock-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265776/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073856/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266268/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseClock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079346/clock-c-1938-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license