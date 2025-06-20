Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspinphotoBird Stick Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita WestfallOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3181 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBirds at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479061/birds-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076419/pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseBirds at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475583/birds-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073173/bracelet-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseBirds at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484664/birds-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073183/brooch-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage exotic bird illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView licenseHorse Watch Fob (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075296/horse-watch-fob-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseLove bird aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, dating remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828252/love-bird-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-dating-remix-background-editable-designView licenseEarrings and Brooch (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074629/earrings-and-brooch-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687767/autumn-instagram-story-templateView licenseOval Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076015/oval-pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseWorld penguin day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662651/world-penguin-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLoop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075735/loop-earrings-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227112/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseLoop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075732/loop-earring-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226073/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePin (1935/1942) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069417/pin-19351942-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseTiger walking on balconyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712347/tiger-walking-balconyView licenseComb (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073958/comb-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseTiger walking on balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417278/tiger-walking-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076787/rocking-chair-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseRescue center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598014/rescue-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePearl Pin (1935/1942) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061606/pearl-pin-19351942-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseWild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489233/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCross Necklace (1935/1942) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059949/cross-necklace-19351942-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812754/garden-music-instagram-story-templateView licenseStick Pin (c. 1937) by George Seideneckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077417/stick-pin-c-1937-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird iPhone wallpaper, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751474/png-android-wallpaper-animal-wildlifeView licenseSilk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHair Pin (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075089/hair-pin-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRobin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain licenseZoo Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597987/zoo-instagram-story-templateView licenseTrivet (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077767/trivet-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485454/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCrowing Cock (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074257/crowing-cock-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749960/vintage-water-fountain-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeadboard (c. 1937) by James M Lawson and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075174/headboard-c-1937-james-lawson-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license