rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Billiard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbar stoolchairphoto
Room and home poster template, editable text and design
Room and home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831482/room-and-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Daybed (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
Daybed (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079568/daybed-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic postcard editable mockup element
Aesthetic postcard editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721649/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView license
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Potted plants poster template, editable text and design
Potted plants poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Modern kitchen design poster template, editable text & design
Modern kitchen design poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10675500/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Hepplewhite Chair (c. 1936) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
Hepplewhite Chair (c. 1936) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066334/hepplewhite-chair-c-1936-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen poster template, editable text and design
Kitchen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583147/kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Knife Box (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Knife Box (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080461/knife-box-c-1938-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521216/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Cafe's picture frame mockup, editable design
Cafe's picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331096/cafes-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080893/paper-knife-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Furniture Instagram post template
Furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436973/furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Kitchenware sale poster template, editable text & design
Kitchenware sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674554/kitchenware-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Fire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Fire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079924/fire-screen-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen supplies poster template, editable text & design
Kitchen supplies poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675156/kitchen-supplies-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Settee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Settee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081409/settee-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable text
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793133/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077320/sofa-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bookcase (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Bookcase (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078676/bookcase-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Just listed Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Just listed Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013781/just-listed-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Iron Bank (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
Iron Bank (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066539/iron-bank-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Customize your kitchen poster template, editable text and design
Customize your kitchen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680551/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Baby Carriage (ca.1937) by Vincent P. Rosel and Gordon Saltar. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Baby Carriage (ca.1937) by Vincent P. Rosel and Gordon Saltar. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358326/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Just sold Instagram post template, editable text
Just sold Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199902/just-sold-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by James M Lawson and Gordon Saltar
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by James M Lawson and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074941/foot-warmer-c-1937-james-lawson-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning service Instagram story template, editable design
Cleaning service Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032677/cleaning-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Modern kitchen design poster template, editable text and design
Modern kitchen design poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806915/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Thirty Hour Clock (c. 1936) by Vincent P. Rosel & Gordon Saltar. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Thirty Hour Clock (c. 1936) by Vincent P. Rosel & Gordon Saltar. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391387/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Customize your kitchen poster template, editable text and design
Customize your kitchen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691075/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tin Stove (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Tin Stove (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077674/tin-stove-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Just listed blog banner template, editable text
Just listed blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070371/just-listed-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Handcarved Side Chair (1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handcarved Side Chair (1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075114/handcarved-side-chair-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license