Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelryphotobraceletantiqueBit (c. 1937) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3283 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseSpanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry design logo template, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605527/imageView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071787/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry design logo template, cream editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605013/imageView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNew jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197511/new-jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry craft design Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197552/jewelry-craft-design-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling old man in yoga classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900843/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916826/senior-coupleView licenseHand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licensePunk band cover, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001596/punk-band-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licensePunk band cover Instagram pot template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832700/punk-band-cover-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227337/new-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378649/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseStand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059146/bit-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071788/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMissal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075899/missal-stand-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241902/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView licenseRawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076732/rawhide-chest-with-lock-inside-view-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wrist tattoo mockup, sparkle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034373/editable-wrist-tattoo-mockup-sparkle-designView licenseCapital on Column (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073404/capital-column-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry fashion week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710985/jewelry-fashion-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license