Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainbluepaintingsglasslampphotoBlue Glass Lamp (c. 1937) by Helen BronsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3177 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPicture frame mockup, wall decor, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220218/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073536/chair-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseCreative idea sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703461/creative-idea-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseTieback (c. 1939) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084884/tieback-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084903/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseMozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaby angel png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542170/baby-angel-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078340/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseDrawer Pull (c. 1941) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087716/drawer-pull-c-1941-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseCheers to new beginningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719238/cheers-new-beginningsView licenseGlass Camphene Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075023/glass-camphene-lamp-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891138/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074887/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891393/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView licensePetticoat Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076309/petticoat-lamp-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074381/doll-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licensePastel glass stain background, white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327825/pastel-glass-stain-background-white-editable-designView licenseShaker Nursing Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076997/shaker-nursing-chair-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074372/doll-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075658/lamp-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699225/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseBottle (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073120/bottle-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower paper craft blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWine Bottle (c. 1937) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078200/wine-bottle-c-1937-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseLantern (c. 1939) by Albert Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083916/lantern-c-1939-albert-allenFree Image from public domain license