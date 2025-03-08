Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainvintage birdvintage hatbirdrose photos public domainpublic domain plant illustrationroseflowerBonnet (c. 1937) by Al CurryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1050 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3350 x 3827 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCape (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073383/cape-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332709/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074512/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346575/png-aesthetic-animal-beigeView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073078/bonnet-c-1937-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347130/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347160/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue png, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347809/greek-goddess-statue-png-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074566/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075166/hat-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076622/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue png, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347836/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073071/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tiger anthropomorphic remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124816/editable-tiger-anthropomorphic-remix-collage-artView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073080/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tiger anthropomorphic remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123677/editable-tiger-anthropomorphic-remix-collage-artView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licensePng editable tiger anthropomorphic remix collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135979/png-editable-tiger-anthropomorphic-remix-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tiger anthropomorphic remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124815/editable-tiger-anthropomorphic-remix-collage-artView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license