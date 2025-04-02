rawpixel
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073055/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Night Cap (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086427/night-cap-c-1940-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057798/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Apron (Detail) (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064129/apron-detail-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage women's Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059146/editable-vintage-womens-victorian-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076620/quaker-dress-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Back to school, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22549164/back-school-editable-customizable-designView license
Bag (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072912/bag-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082743/bonnet-c-1939-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain license
Best friends forever, editable story template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22463247/best-friends-forever-editable-customizable-designView license
Curtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage photos and ribbons, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407175/image-background-butterfly-aestheticView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Coquette bow ribbon element set, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407415/image-border-aesthetic-fabricView license
Satin and Lace Hat (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076862/satin-and-lace-hat-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611925/less-think-more-pink-editable-customizable-designView license
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083324/doll-c-1939-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535218/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076617/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418006/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
Rain Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076728/rain-bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Birthday recap with pink cake celebrate, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22637072/image-heart-gift-box-collageView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075197/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage scrapbook collage with love and happy vibes, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408107/image-background-stars-heartView license
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075612/lace-cap-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421584/editable-aesthetic-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Cute coquette collection, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408453/image-background-pink-aesthetic-heartView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Cute collage aesthetic frame, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22632549/image-background-star-heartView license
Blue Velvet Dolman (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073060/blue-velvet-dolman-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Cute scrapbook page, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408547/image-background-heart-cuteView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078679/bonnet-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408384/image-heart-cute-sunglassesView license
Vest (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077867/vest-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license