Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageponchoclothesembroideryembroideredwatercolorshirtvintagedesignBolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena SwansonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2964 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFloral embroidered editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17697517/floral-embroidered-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074639/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseBaby clothes logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722646/baby-clothes-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseBoy's Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069981/boys-waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite shirt mockup with nature embroidery, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24126061/white-shirt-mockup-with-nature-embroidery-customizable-designView licenseManta or Poncho (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067060/manta-poncho-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery peachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996521/embroidery-peachView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079067/cape-c-1938-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licensePoncho editable mockup, casual fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11101828/poncho-editable-mockup-casual-fashionView licenseMan's Bolero (ca.1936) by Syrena Swanson. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366695/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain licenseKnitted poncho editable mockup, wooden hangerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202728/knitted-poncho-editable-mockup-wooden-hangerView licenseMan's Bolero (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067015/mans-bolero-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381054/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWoman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery cat head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381524/embroidery-cat-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085780/ecclesiastical-vestment-front-view-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418631/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085716/dress-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery dog, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381678/embroidery-dog-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseT. Jefferson's Vest (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072004/jeffersons-vest-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery animal head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381610/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseQuaker Cape (c. 1937) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076621/quaker-cape-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery animal head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381652/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseCute embroidered kitten designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417969/cute-embroidered-kitten-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseCape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery animal head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381616/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072352/waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery animal head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381609/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseMission Stole and Maniple (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075898/mission-stole-and-maniple-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn felt Halloween set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080252/autumn-felt-halloween-set-editable-design-elementView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065670/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseCute embroidered dog designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418069/cute-embroidered-dog-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseChild's Cape (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069212/childs-cape-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418638/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseBolero (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064388/bolero-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal character embroidery set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131350/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085714/dress-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery cat head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381544/embroidery-cat-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseJacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066635/jacket-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license