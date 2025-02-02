rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Blue Velvet Dolman (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Save
Edit Image
watercolorvintagelacepublic domainillustrationclothingbluefashion
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408384/image-heart-cute-sunglassesView license
Poke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Poke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
White Satin Bonnet (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
White Satin Bonnet (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072578/white-satin-bonnet-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Satin and Lace Hat (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Satin and Lace Hat (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076862/satin-and-lace-hat-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Carriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Carriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073417/carriage-sunshade-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074496/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145000/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144963/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073700/childs-jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074520/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542266/exclusive-collection-editable-customizable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074530/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078143/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Riding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Riding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076773/riding-habit-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable black coquette watercolor design element set
Editable black coquette watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699265/editable-black-coquette-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082743/bonnet-c-1939-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette, editable design element set
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418006/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073071/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144616/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076840/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license