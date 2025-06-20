rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Save
Edit Image
laceanimalbirdpersonvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Swan illustration background, animal collage mixed media
Swan illustration background, animal collage mixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662244/swan-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075160/hat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057114/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074501/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template
Floral fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057118/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance blog banner template
Floral fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057111/floral-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082127/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram post template
Butterfly Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774775/butterfly-instagram-post-templateView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Headdress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075186/headdress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies Instagram post template
Butterflies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram story template
Butterfly Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView license
Poke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Poke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Quaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
Quaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708563/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly blog banner template
Butterfly blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776443/butterfly-blog-banner-templateView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage iPhone wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage iPhone wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082125/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075197/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Aviary Instagram post template
Aviary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777738/aviary-instagram-post-templateView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076622/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license