Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelaceanimalbirdpersonvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationBonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien VerbekeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3216 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseSwan illustration background, animal collage mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662244/swan-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075160/hat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057114/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074501/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057118/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057111/floral-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseStreet Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082127/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774775/butterfly-instagram-post-templateView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075186/headdress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708563/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776443/butterfly-blog-banner-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage iPhone wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082125/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075197/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseAviary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777738/aviary-instagram-post-templateView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseBeige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076622/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license