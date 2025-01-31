Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepattern floral dresscorsetlacepatternpersonwatercolorvintagefloral patternBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C RexOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 939 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3206 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23451765/image-flower-art-watercolourView licenseBodice (c. 1935/1942) by Margaret Knapphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059197/bodice-c-19351942-margaret-knappFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bride poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11660942/beautiful-bride-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Elegant layered pastel corset dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15193105/png-elegant-layered-pastel-corset-dressView licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseBlouse (ca.1937) by Edna C. Rex. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3357946/free-illustration-image-coat-antique-apparelFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant lace vintage dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161380/elegant-lace-vintage-dressView licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Elegant lace vintage dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15193310/png-elegant-lace-vintage-dressView licenseBride to be poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11664959/bride-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065731/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and corset purple backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543583/flower-and-corset-purple-backgroundView licenseDress, (1935/1942) by Edna C. Rex. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367743/free-illustration-image-dress-antique-apparelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and corset purple backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543589/flower-and-corset-purple-backgroundView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseWedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078160/wedding-shoe-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFloral corset, aesthetic feminine vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559313/floral-corset-aesthetic-feminine-vintage-illustrationView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCustom-made dresses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560321/custom-made-dresses-instagram-post-templateView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWedding inspiration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560343/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-templateView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Edna C. Rex. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367750/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseSettee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseDressing Gown (c. 1937) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074592/dressing-gown-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license