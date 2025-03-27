Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatBonnet (c. 1937) by Fanchon LarzelereOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2969 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBelt (c. 1940) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085421/belt-c-1940-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064477/calash-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076937/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078142/wedding-bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073091/bonnet-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBag (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072912/bag-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065272/crewel-embroidery-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075188/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075186/headdress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDutch Dress (1935/1942) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060339/dutch-dress-19351942-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075195/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Flora Richardson" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074404/doll-flora-richardson-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license