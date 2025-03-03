Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagepublic domainillustrationclothingribbonsredfashionhatBonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E HumesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 828 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2825 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824058/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseSunhat and sunglasses png illustration, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832085/sunhat-and-sunglasses-png-illustration-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseChild's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064951/childs-bonnet-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseSunhat and sunglasses illustration, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9884601/sunhat-and-sunglasses-illustration-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073055/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl 3D remix vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869600/birthday-girl-remix-vector-illustrationView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseSunhat and sunglasses illustration, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823440/sunhat-and-sunglasses-illustration-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseElegant polo shirt mockup gift presentation, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24130158/elegant-polo-shirt-mockup-gift-presentation-customizable-designView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseWinter essential set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080548/winter-essential-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075197/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseCharming pink coquette doodles collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796286/charming-pink-coquette-doodles-collection-editable-element-setView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563761/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseWedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078142/wedding-bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523330/fashion-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503195/editable-christmas-design-element-setView licenseMan's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWine tasting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543563/wine-tasting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523364/happy-holidays-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licensePink aesthetic lady backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8531087/pink-aesthetic-lady-backgroundView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075160/hat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl 3D remix vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10780055/birthday-girl-remix-vector-illustrationView licenseInfant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license