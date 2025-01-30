Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphototextantiqueBootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F BushOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3178 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseClock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseChair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseRag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076706/rag-doll-billy-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078308/wooden-indian-doll-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseGreiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758489/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912791/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseDulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074606/dulcimer-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825933/antique-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll - "Nancy Lou" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074418/doll-nancy-lou-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSilk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074405/doll-general-grant-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseNightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080654/nightgown-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license