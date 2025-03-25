Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageroseflowerplantartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainBowl (c. 1937) by Lillian CauseyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 988 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3373 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink rose frame, editable floral round badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView licenseGlass (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075006/glass-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072612/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseCurtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor Spring flower sticker, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072635/vintage-watercolor-spring-flower-sticker-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseRed rose frame, editable botanical oval badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831137/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-oval-badgeView licenseCup and Saucer with Floral Decoration (1860) by Gardner Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157885/cup-and-saucer-with-floral-decoration-1860-gardner-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123670/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077836/vase-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor Spring flower sticker, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122706/vintage-watercolor-spring-flower-sticker-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseGlass (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075009/glass-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072644/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseQuaker Baby Shirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076616/quaker-baby-shirt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157411/bowl-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseMustache Cup and Saucer (c. 1953) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088883/mustache-cup-and-saucer-c-1953-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseDoll Bed (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074437/doll-bed-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseChair (painted) (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073550/chair-painted-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseJacket (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075392/jacket-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseMug (1935/1942) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061336/mug-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073055/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048783/aesthetic-vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseGlass (1935/1942) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060687/glass-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseAntique porcelain bowl with eaglehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942491/teacupFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseSugar bowl ceramic vintage pattern.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16569704/sugar-bowl-ceramic-vintage-patternView licenseVintage watercolor flowers, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062054/vintage-watercolor-flowers-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseSmall Fluted Bowl (ca. 1904) by Camille Naudothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129324/small-fluted-bowl-ca-1904-camille-naudotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056535/editable-vintage-watercolor-flowers-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseSkirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077262/skirt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048735/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseRain Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076728/rain-bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license