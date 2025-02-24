rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Save
Edit Image
sweaterclothesembroideredwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
Winter sale Instagram post template, editable text
Winter sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598475/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template, editable text and design
New collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535146/new-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dolman (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Dolman (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065574/dolman-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template, editable text
New collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535156/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535149/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Second-hand clothes poster template, editable text and design
Second-hand clothes poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592723/second-hand-clothes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template, editable text
New collection Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881481/new-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Kid's sweater
Kid's sweater
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537965/kids-sweaterView license
Child's Jacket (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Child's Jacket (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064994/childs-jacket-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Kid's beige knitted sweater mockup, editable design
Kid's beige knitted sweater mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14869684/kids-beige-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage books blog banner template
Vintage books blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Long sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustration
Long sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590042/long-sleeve-t-shirt-editable-mockup-with-screened-vintage-illustrationView license
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Knitted sweater editable mockup, winter apparel
Knitted sweater editable mockup, winter apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493202/knitted-sweater-editable-mockup-winter-apparelView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Cozy collection poster template, editable text and design
Cozy collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518926/cozy-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shirtwaist (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Shirtwaist (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077066/shirtwaist-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
New style Instagram post template
New style Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693911/new-style-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Pre-loves fashion poster template, editable text and design
Pre-loves fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763628/pre-loves-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Yoga editable social media design, editable text
Yoga editable social media design, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602467/yoga-editable-social-media-design-editable-textView license
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418349/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418344/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView license
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075783/mans-work-shirt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Fashion collection Facebook post template
Fashion collection Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985537/fashion-collection-facebook-post-templateView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577934/fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Boy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073147/boys-dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license