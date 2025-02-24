Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagesweaterclothesembroideredwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationBoy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie MitchellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1038 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3279 x 3792 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598475/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535146/new-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDolman (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065574/dolman-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535156/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535149/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand clothes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592723/second-hand-clothes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881481/new-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain licenseKid's sweaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537965/kids-sweaterView licenseChild's Jacket (c. 1936) by Evelyn Baileyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064994/childs-jacket-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain licenseKid's beige knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14869684/kids-beige-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590042/long-sleeve-t-shirt-editable-mockup-with-screened-vintage-illustrationView licenseCape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseKnitted sweater editable mockup, winter apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493202/knitted-sweater-editable-mockup-winter-apparelView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCozy collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518926/cozy-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShirtwaist (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077066/shirtwaist-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseNew style Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693911/new-style-instagram-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licensePre-loves fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763628/pre-loves-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseYoga editable social media design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602467/yoga-editable-social-media-design-editable-textView licenseTraveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418349/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418344/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseMan's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075783/mans-work-shirt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseFashion collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985537/fashion-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFashion collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577934/fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073147/boys-dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license