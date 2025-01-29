rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Box Stove (c. 1937) by Charles Von Urban
Save
Edit Image
vintage appliancesboxtapevintagedesignpublic domainfireplacephoto
Elegant holiday fireplace mockup, customizable design
Elegant holiday fireplace mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24203290/elegant-holiday-fireplace-mockup-customizable-designView license
Box Stove (c. 1942) by Charles Von Urban
Box Stove (c. 1942) by Charles Von Urban
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088478/box-stove-c-1942-charles-von-urbanFree Image from public domain license
Festive holiday decor mockup, customizable design
Festive holiday decor mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24197233/festive-holiday-decor-mockup-customizable-designView license
PNG Warm fireplace stove appliance.
PNG Warm fireplace stove appliance.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16802071/png-warm-fireplace-stove-applianceView license
Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16189694/christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Warm fireplace stove appliance.
Warm fireplace stove appliance.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16775603/warm-fireplace-stove-applianceView license
Christmas fireplace, editable interior design
Christmas fireplace, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730673/christmas-fireplace-editable-interior-designView license
Foto van Moffat ovens (c. 1935 - c. 1940) by anonymous
Foto van Moffat ovens (c. 1935 - c. 1940) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13758811/foto-van-moffat-ovens-c-1935-1940-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Vintage-style diary book promotion with special offer text editable design
Vintage-style diary book promotion with special offer text editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611314/vintage-style-diary-book-promotion-with-special-offer-text-editable-designView license
Cast iron wood burning stove
Cast iron wood burning stove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2254085/premium-photo-image-fireplace-retro-antique-cast-iron-wood-stoveView license
Floral duct tape mockup, botanical, editable design
Floral duct tape mockup, botanical, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219227/floral-duct-tape-mockup-botanical-editable-designView license
PNG Cozy vintage stove illustration
PNG Cozy vintage stove illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19058902/png-cozy-vintage-stove-illustrationView license
PNG Vintage brown paper background, retro Ephemera design
PNG Vintage brown paper background, retro Ephemera design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784884/png-vintage-brown-paper-background-retro-ephemera-designView license
Cozy vintage stove illustration
Cozy vintage stove illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20663037/cozy-vintage-stove-illustrationView license
Patterned washi tape mockup, editable stationery design
Patterned washi tape mockup, editable stationery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713228/patterned-washi-tape-mockup-editable-stationery-designView license
PNG Cozy blue stove illustration.
PNG Cozy blue stove illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18999057/png-cozy-blue-stove-illustrationView license
Cute Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
Cute Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191940/cute-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Cozy blue stove illustration.
Cozy blue stove illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19457065/cozy-blue-stove-illustrationView license
PNG Vintage brown paper background, retro Ephemera design
PNG Vintage brown paper background, retro Ephemera design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784879/png-vintage-brown-paper-background-retro-ephemera-designView license
Foto van Moffat ovens (c. 1935 - c. 1940) by anonymous
Foto van Moffat ovens (c. 1935 - c. 1940) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13758809/foto-van-moffat-ovens-c-1935-1940-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396905/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Vintage wood stove illustration art.
PNG Vintage wood stove illustration art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19058946/png-vintage-wood-stove-illustration-artView license
Cute Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
Cute Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191677/cute-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage wood stove illustration art.
Vintage wood stove illustration art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20638526/vintage-wood-stove-illustration-artView license
Dear Santa, editable Instagram story template
Dear Santa, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520703/dear-santa-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Cozy vintage stove illustration warmth.
Cozy vintage stove illustration warmth.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20637576/cozy-vintage-stove-illustration-warmthView license
Parcel box mockup, delivery design
Parcel box mockup, delivery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7547408/parcel-box-mockup-delivery-designView license
PNG Cozy vintage stove illustration warmth.
PNG Cozy vintage stove illustration warmth.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19059206/png-cozy-vintage-stove-illustration-warmthView license
Parcel box mockup, delivery design
Parcel box mockup, delivery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7547409/parcel-box-mockup-delivery-designView license
PNG Pizza oven fireplace hearth
PNG Pizza oven fireplace hearth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12707717/png-white-background-fireView license
Parcel box mockup, packing order, e-commerce
Parcel box mockup, packing order, e-commerce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7551532/parcel-box-mockup-packing-order-e-commerceView license
Cast iron wood burning stove
Cast iron wood burning stove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2254087/premium-photo-image-hearth-antique-blackView license
Parcel box mockup, packing order, e-commerce
Parcel box mockup, packing order, e-commerce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7551497/parcel-box-mockup-packing-order-e-commerceView license
Elegant classical fireplace design
Elegant classical fireplace design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491568/mantelFree Image from public domain license
Patterned washi tape mockup, editable stationery design
Patterned washi tape mockup, editable stationery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705400/patterned-washi-tape-mockup-editable-stationery-designView license
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1937) by Charles Von Urban
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1937) by Charles Von Urban
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076191/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1937-charles-von-urbanFree Image from public domain license
Professional Renovation Instagram post template, editable text
Professional Renovation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396996/professional-renovation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cast iron wood burning stove
Cast iron wood burning stove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2254082/premium-photo-image-antique-black-burnView license
Breast cancer Facebook post template, editable design
Breast cancer Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684702/breast-cancer-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Cast iron wood burning stove
Cast iron wood burning stove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2255506/premium-photo-image-antique-black-burnView license