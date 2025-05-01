Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourshirtpublic domainclothingpaintingsboyslinenBoy's Pants (c. 1937) by Florence HustonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 981 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3303 x 4042 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLinen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826653/linen-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseBoy's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073152/boys-coat-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licenseCity blues cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14392234/city-blues-cover-templateView licenseGarden Lamp (c. 1937) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074975/garden-lamp-c-1937-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseBrown linen shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826638/brown-linen-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseQuaker Baby Shirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076616/quaker-baby-shirt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseLinen collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837879/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePantalette (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076225/pantalette-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseLinen collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001614/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseInfant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable linen shirt mockup, clothing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseMen's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853760/mens-gray-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView licenseWoman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078224/womans-drawers-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseGood day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071973/good-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseBoy's Suit (c. 1940) by Dorothea Mierischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088998/boys-suit-c-1940-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035610/womens-shirt-mockup-editable-fashionView licenseShirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077046/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853805/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseShirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077067/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932892/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseMan's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075780/mans-shirt-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516234/music-dancing-png-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWoven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078352/woven-napkin-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516216/music-dancing-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073585/chemise-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932128/farming-vlog-facebook-post-templateView licenseShirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077045/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseGrief therapy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514816/grief-therapy-poster-templateView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseShirt mockup, women's fashion, studio shoothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648548/shirt-mockup-womens-fashion-studio-shootView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073691/childs-dress-c-1937-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseFast fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788575/fast-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1939) by Florence Grant Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083039/childs-dress-c-1939-florence-grant-brownFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCurtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license