rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boy's Pants (c. 1937) by Florence Huston
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourshirtpublic domainclothingpaintingsboyslinen
Linen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Linen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826653/linen-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073152/boys-coat-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
City blues cover template
City blues cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14392234/city-blues-cover-templateView license
Garden Lamp (c. 1937) by Florence Huston
Garden Lamp (c. 1937) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074975/garden-lamp-c-1937-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Brown linen shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
Brown linen shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826638/brown-linen-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Quaker Baby Shirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quaker Baby Shirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076616/quaker-baby-shirt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837879/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pantalette (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Pantalette (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076225/pantalette-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001614/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Men's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
Men's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853760/mens-gray-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage books blog banner template
Vintage books blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Woman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078224/womans-drawers-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Good day blog banner template
Good day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071973/good-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1940) by Dorothea Mierisch
Boy's Suit (c. 1940) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088998/boys-suit-c-1940-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Women's shirt mockup, editable fashion
Women's shirt mockup, editable fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035610/womens-shirt-mockup-editable-fashionView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077046/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Men's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853805/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077067/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Cattle farming Facebook post template
Cattle farming Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932892/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView license
Man's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075780/mans-shirt-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Music dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Music dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516234/music-dancing-png-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Woven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Woven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078352/woven-napkin-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Music dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Music dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516216/music-dancing-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073585/chemise-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Facebook post template
Farming vlog Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932128/farming-vlog-facebook-post-templateView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077045/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Grief therapy poster template
Grief therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514816/grief-therapy-poster-templateView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Shirt mockup, women's fashion, studio shoot
Shirt mockup, women's fashion, studio shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648548/shirt-mockup-womens-fashion-studio-shootView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073691/childs-dress-c-1937-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Fast fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Fast fashion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788575/fast-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1939) by Florence Grant Brown
Child's Dress (c. 1939) by Florence Grant Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083039/childs-dress-c-1939-florence-grant-brownFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Curtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Curtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license