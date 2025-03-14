rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingskid
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074398/doll-abigail-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074370/doll-camela-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079635/doll-donald-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079619/doll-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079669/dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (1935/1942) by Eugene Croe
Doll (1935/1942) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060129/doll-19351942-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079650/doll-leta-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Creativity in children Instagram post template, editable text
Creativity in children Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551614/creativity-children-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man's Court Suit (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Man's Court Suit (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067018/mans-court-suit-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073805/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
World art day poster template, editable text and design
World art day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Children's day Instagram post template, editable text
Children's day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473202/childrens-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Doll (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074381/doll-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license