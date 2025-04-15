rawpixel
Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Horse Hair Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075274/horse-hair-bridle-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bracelet (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069975/bracelet-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Negro Minstrel (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075978/negro-minstrel-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074599/dresser-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Chair (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073633/childs-chair-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073286/cabinet-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683737/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Ring Bit (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081256/ring-bit-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683736/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075125/handkerchief-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554461/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073808/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683734/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Bracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073173/bracelet-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683740/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Carving for a Tombstone (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073460/carving-for-tombstone-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Loop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075735/loop-earrings-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Loop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075732/loop-earring-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Orange orchid round frame, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554467/orange-orchid-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Comb (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065181/comb-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Wooden Plaque - Lamb of God (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082366/wooden-plaque-lamb-god-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Mosaic Marble "Ornament" (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067193/mosaic-marble-ornament-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Online shopping Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320589/online-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Spanish Cinch (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077339/spanish-cinch-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074407/doll-hattie-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073201/brooch-c-1937-madeline-arnoldFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Sacramental Chair (c. 1939) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084462/sacramental-chair-c-1939-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license