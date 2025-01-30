Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageharry mann waddellartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsphotoantiqueBrass Candlestick (c. 1937) by Harry Mann WaddellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3178 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073816/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Cabinet, Hand Carved (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077924/wall-cabinet-hand-carved-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072965/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseBaptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072959/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licensePrayer Bench (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076560/prayer-bench-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266952/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseChair (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073534/chair-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575558/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseArm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072874/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575603/blue-birthday-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSide Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077147/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266396/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseSide Saddle (c. 1937) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077135/side-saddle-c-1937-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266103/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseSide Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575563/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseMetal Vase (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075863/metal-vase-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDetail, Side of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085633/detail-side-confessional-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseRetro chic Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700224/retro-chic-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseDetail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085626/detail-confessional-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseRetro chic Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700412/retro-chic-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseRetro chic blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700410/retro-chic-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseBit (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082717/bit-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView licenseDoor, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license