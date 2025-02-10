Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourdiamondgoldpublic domainpaintingsinsectBrooch (c. 1937) by Tulita WestfallOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3173 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor lotus flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773557/watercolor-lotus-flower-background-editable-designView licenseEarrings and Brooch (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074629/earrings-and-brooch-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly frame black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198231/butterfly-frame-black-backgroundView licenseBracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073173/bracelet-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor butterfly border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199598/pink-watercolor-butterfly-border-backgroundView licenseLoop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075735/loop-earrings-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor butterfly border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199606/pink-watercolor-butterfly-border-backgroundView licenseLoop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075732/loop-earring-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly border pink watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200821/butterfly-border-pink-watercolor-backgroundView licensePin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076419/pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licensePink butterfly border, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201227/pink-butterfly-border-black-backgroundView licenseComb (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073958/comb-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly border pink watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200817/butterfly-border-pink-watercolor-backgroundView licenseBird Stick Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073023/bird-stick-pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor butterfly border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199721/pink-watercolor-butterfly-border-backgroundView licenseHorse Watch Fob (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075296/horse-watch-fob-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseGold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCross Necklace (1935/1942) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059949/cross-necklace-19351942-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pink butterfly border background, gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201366/watercolor-pink-butterfly-border-background-gradient-designView licenseOval Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076015/oval-pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor butterfly border background, gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201414/pink-watercolor-butterfly-border-background-gradient-designView licenseGold Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391934/free-illustration-image-jewelry-accessory-antiqueFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor butterfly border background, gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201446/pink-watercolor-butterfly-border-background-gradient-designView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly arch frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200905/aesthetic-butterfly-arch-frame-backgroundView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly arch frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200889/aesthetic-butterfly-arch-frame-backgroundView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073271/buttons-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pink butterfly border background, gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201355/watercolor-pink-butterfly-border-background-gradient-designView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073266/buttons-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseBrooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor green butterfly border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199906/watercolor-green-butterfly-border-backgroundView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076787/rocking-chair-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licensePink butterfly border, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201248/pink-butterfly-border-black-backgroundView licenseIron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly frame black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198233/butterfly-frame-black-backgroundView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by John Thorsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070031/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199167/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licenseCameo Brooch (c. 1936) by Doris Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064491/cameo-brooch-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain license