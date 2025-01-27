Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballsportsartwatercolourpublic domainfoodclothingpaintingsBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore SteinbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3067 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseGloves (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075040/gloves-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074831/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074839/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073263/buttons-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanto (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseGame contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597121/game-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGold Brooch (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085971/gold-brooch-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074628/earrings-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWomen sportswear blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602065/women-sportswear-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLorgnette (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075736/lorgnette-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932597/flower-delivery-poster-templateView licenseWine Glass (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078201/wine-glass-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseGolf blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830864/golf-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073202/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598081/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePunch and Judy Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Cushman Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084361/punch-and-judy-penny-bank-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBread frame editable blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726371/bread-frame-editable-blue-backgroundView licenseSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038840/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038864/golf-tournament-facebook-post-templateView licenseCarving: Boar's Head (1935/1942) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059468/carving-boars-head-19351942-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseGolf club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830838/golf-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073200/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseVisiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088348/visiting-card-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football game Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400211/american-football-game-facebook-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086206/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932467/flower-delivery-poster-templateView licenseChild's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073727/childs-sled-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552392/sports-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070268/plate-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license