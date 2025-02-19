rawpixel
Buckle (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Editable emerald crown design element set
Fuchi with Eibsu's Fishing Basket (1696-1769 (Edo)) by Hamano Shôzui
Golden Glamour Unveiled Instagram post template, editable jewelry design
Fuchi with Kettle and Other Objects (ca. 1800-1825) by Ichinomiya Nagamitsu
About Us blog banner template, editable text
Tsuba with One Hundred Monkeys (late 18th-early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Editable wooden chair set
Fuchi with Horses Emerging from a Gourd (19th century (?) (Edo)) by Tamagawa Hôju
Pottery mockup, customizable design
Fuchi with a Chinese Man on a Horse and a Peasant (1736-1787 (Edo)) by Hamano Noriyuki
Editable wooden chair set
Tsuba with Roundels Depicting Dragons (1795-1841 (Meiji)) by Otsuki Mitsuhiro
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Tsuba with Fly and Spiders (1st half 18th century (mid Edo)) by Haruta Hirotsugu
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tsuba with a Pair of Folding Screens (late 18th century (mid Edo)) by Kiyotatsu
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Tsuba with Clouds (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
All I see is magic mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
Tsuba with the Eight-plank Bridge (Yatsuhashi) from the "Tales of Ise" (17th-18th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Artisan craftsmanship Instagram post template
Kashira with a Chinese Scholar (1766-1834 (late Edo)) by Otsuki Mitsuoki
Religious cult poster template
Tsuba with a Wine Jar, Ladle, and Young Woman with a Fan (mid-19th century (late Edo)) by Tomita Masayoshi
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Tsuba with Kamatari and the Jewel (ca.1700-1750 (mid Edo)) by Ôchi Munehisa
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Tsuba with Cormorant Fishing at Night (18th-19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Tsunemitsu
William Morris
Tsuba with Vine Border (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanese
Red flower png illustration, round shape on transparent background, editable design
Silver Tsuba (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanese
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Tsuba with One Hundred Monkeys (1770-1823 (Edo)) by Noda Mitsuhiro II
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Tsuba with a Spiny Lobster (2nd half 18th-1st quarter 19th century (late Edo)) by Kinoshita Yoshikatsu
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Kashira of the Chinese General Kanyu (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Tsuba with Boat and Moon (1841-1918 (late Edo-Meiji-Taisho)) by Iwamoto Kansai
