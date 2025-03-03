rawpixel
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
facepatternpersonartwatercolorpublic domainwomanadult
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Bandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Dress (1935/1942) by Charlotte Winter
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Bowman
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chocolate Pitcher (c. 1937) by Robert Schuerer
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Panel from Rug (c. 1938) by Agnes Sims
