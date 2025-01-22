rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bud Vase (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotovase
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Goblet (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066183/goblet-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Backdrop for Puppet Show (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Backdrop for Puppet Show (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072913/backdrop-for-puppet-show-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073214/brooch-and-earrings-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Carved Lion's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Lion's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073444/carved-lions-head-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Carved Dog's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Dog's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073434/carved-dogs-head-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077430/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074153/cream-pitcher-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060689/glass-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Decanter (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Decanter (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074296/decanter-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
Spoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088174/spoon-holder-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077857/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Pewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076355/pewter-sugar-bowl-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Lamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069236/lamp-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license