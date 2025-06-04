Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor toolsartwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintingsbulletphotoBullet Mold (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2924 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298436/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseCarved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseTin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh art history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292073/van-gogh-art-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art mockup landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView licenseSpanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseWooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073551/chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseBox (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073141/box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licensePenitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday gifts Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12971225/holiday-gifts-facebook-post-templateView licenseOne painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075995/one-painted-wooden-candelabrum-with-dove-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRetro metallic elements collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855336/retro-metallic-elements-collection-editable-element-setView licenseLarge Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075690/large-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713392/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807222/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseArchangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072866/archangel-bulto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor countryside garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15776078/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView licenseSmall Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884666/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073419/carved-and-painted-santo-san-jose-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10329629/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884667/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLeather Covered Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075692/leather-covered-box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12971121/christmas-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseGun Holster (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060771/gun-holster-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license