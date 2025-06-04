rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bullet Mold (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
watercolor toolsartwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintingsbulletphoto
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298436/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh art history Instagram post template, editable text and design
Van Gogh art history Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292073/van-gogh-art-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073551/chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073141/box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Holiday gifts Facebook post template
Holiday gifts Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12971225/holiday-gifts-facebook-post-templateView license
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075995/one-painted-wooden-candelabrum-with-dove-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Retro metallic elements collection, editable element set
Retro metallic elements collection, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855336/retro-metallic-elements-collection-editable-element-setView license
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075690/large-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Flower design Instagram post template
Flower design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713392/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807222/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Archangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Archangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072866/archangel-bulto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15776078/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView license
Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884666/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView license
Carved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073419/carved-and-painted-santo-san-jose-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10329629/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884667/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Covered Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Leather Covered Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075692/leather-covered-box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Christmas sale Facebook post template
Christmas sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12971121/christmas-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Gun Holster (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Gun Holster (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060771/gun-holster-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license