rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
facepersoncrossartwatercolourmanpublic domainadult
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900944/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Santa Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Santa Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081351/santa-rita-bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901496/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900995/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Happy black businessman, editable design
Happy black businessman, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D professional delivery service cartoon illustration
Editable 3D professional delivery service cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12132057/editable-professional-delivery-service-cartoon-illustrationView license
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901581/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Bulto - Santa Rita (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto - Santa Rita (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078796/bulto-santa-rita-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901398/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076863/san-jose-carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901210/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Archangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Archangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072866/archangel-bulto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901378/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Png business growth editable element, transparent background
Png business growth editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713762/png-business-growth-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Png 3d financial development editable element, transparent background
Png 3d financial development editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713041/png-financial-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Modern business growth editable design
Modern business growth editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714735/modern-business-growth-editable-designView license
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable race driver mockup sportswear design
Editable race driver mockup sportswear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236253/editable-race-driver-mockup-sportswear-designView license
Bulto, Santa Rita (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Santa Rita (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073234/bulto-santa-rita-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Business startup png sticker, vector illustration transparent background
Business startup png sticker, vector illustration transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10468432/business-startup-png-sticker-vector-illustration-transparent-backgroundView license
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Prostate cancer poster template, editable text and design
Prostate cancer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681185/prostate-cancer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Men's health package Instagram story template
Men's health package Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704817/mens-health-package-instagram-story-templateView license
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070050/bulto-st-francis-c-1936-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cancer support charity Facebook post template, editable design
Cancer support charity Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684611/cancer-support-charity-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual illustration collage element remix set, editable design
Spiritual illustration collage element remix set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791661/spiritual-illustration-collage-element-remix-set-editable-designView license
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter Instagram post template, editable text
Asian voices matter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957145/asian-voices-matter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
3d business manager editable design
3d business manager editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11026874/business-manager-editable-designView license
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license