Butter Churn (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbutterphotobottlecan
Bubble Effect
Bubble Effect
Butter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Peanut butter jar editable mockup, food packaging
Jug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Copper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewett
Peanut butter jar mockup, editable product design
Butter Churn (c. 1937) by Jay Katz
Reduce reuse recycle Facebook post template
Lantern (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Peanut butter label mockup, editable design
Butter Churn (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Churn (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Pitcher (1935/1939) by Charlotte Sperber
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Churn (1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Onion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable design
Churn (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Art supplies sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Churn (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Art supplies sale blog banner template, editable ad
Jug (1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Art supplies sale Instagram story, editable social media design
Zoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Sperber
Taco & soda can background, aesthetic food digital paint
Small Earthen Jar (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Garbage & recycling bins desktop wallpaper, editable design
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
Breakfast buffet Instagram post template, editable text
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Cute watercolor recycling bins background, editable design
Crock (c. 1940) by Charlotte Sperber
Plastic pollution illustration sticker set, editable design
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
