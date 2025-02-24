rawpixel
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Bathroom wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220490/bathroom-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073276/butter-mold-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852096/bathroom-etiquette-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Foot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102028/bathroom-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069086/butter-mold-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852100/bathroom-etiquette-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076554/prairie-schooner-seat-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Picture frames mockup, bathroom decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721006/picture-frames-mockup-bathroom-decorView license
Wooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078318/wooden-spoon-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780690/bathroom-etiquette-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080025/george-washington-horseback-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Picture frames mockup, bathroom decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721018/picture-frames-mockup-bathroom-decorView license
Windmill Counterbalance (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082321/windmill-counterbalance-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom design Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10980497/bathroom-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087826/hobby-horse-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852093/bathroom-etiquette-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081422/shaker-bonnet-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon crocodile dentist watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613172/png-alligator-animal-representationView license
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Picture frames mockup, customizable bathroom decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721012/picture-frames-mockup-customizable-bathroom-decorView license
Spoon (c. 1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088692/spoon-c-1942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Dental clinic blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597571/dental-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Blue modern bathroom interior design remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670922/blue-modern-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView license
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Toilet trash bin mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312818/toilet-trash-bin-mockup-editable-designView license
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087592/corn-husk-doll-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Dental clinic advertisement blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597573/dental-clinic-advertisement-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082378/wooden-straight-chair-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic bathroom interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12827305/aesthetic-bathroom-interior-remixView license
Wooden Noggin (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088413/wooden-noggin-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable bathroom wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901704/photo-frame-mockup-editable-bathroom-wallView license
Circular Tin Bath Tub (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079312/circular-tin-bath-tub-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Creativity takes courage quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView license
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087843/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Beige minimal bathroom interior design remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670853/beige-minimal-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Picture frames mockup, customizable bathroom decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721022/picture-frames-mockup-customizable-bathroom-decorView license
Earthenware Beer Mug (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079802/earthenware-beer-mug-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license