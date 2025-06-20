rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076313/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bureau (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
Bureau (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070041/bureau-c-1936-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bride's Bureau (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
Bride's Bureau (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087389/brides-bureau-c-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076314/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074675/embroidered-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065849/eight-leg-table-with-drawer-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
High-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
High-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075226/high-boy-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074599/dresser-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Desk (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074388/dolls-dresser-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Portable Charcoal Stove (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Portable Charcoal Stove (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086497/portable-charcoal-stove-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079624/dog-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073294/cabinet-with-drawers-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license