rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Save
Edit Image
wax sealcookingsealpublic domain jewelryvintage sealkitchen toolseal papervintage kitchen tools
Vintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remix
Vintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643786/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-remixView license
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073276/butter-mold-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Easter promotion blog banner template
Easter promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407597/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Rush Holder with Candle Socket (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Rush Holder with Candle Socket (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076810/rush-holder-with-candle-socket-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Wax stamp slide icon, editable design
Wax stamp slide icon, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670390/wax-stamp-slide-icon-editable-designView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Mirror (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075877/mirror-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt blog banner template
Easter egg hunt blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407596/easter-egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Seal (ca. 1939) by Wellington Blewett. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Bishop Hill: Seal (ca. 1939) by Wellington Blewett. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358344/free-illustration-image-wax-seal-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Card templates poster template
Card templates poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459883/card-templates-poster-templateView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073097/bootjack-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276303/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084095/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage aesthetic collage design element set
Editable vintage aesthetic collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241902/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075475/jar-with-cover-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
St.Patrick's sale blog banner template
St.Patrick's sale blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459627/stpatricks-sale-blog-banner-templateView license
Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069086/butter-mold-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Wedding organizer poster template, editable text and design
Wedding organizer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793185/wedding-organizer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
Sofa (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071691/sofa-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Chair (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
Bishop Hill: Chair (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064320/bishop-hill-chair-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek cherub background, paper collage, editable design
Vintage Greek cherub background, paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110134/vintage-greek-cherub-background-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Resist Pattern (Scroll) (c. 1939) by Wellington Blewett
Resist Pattern (Scroll) (c. 1939) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084415/resist-pattern-scroll-c-1939-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek cherub, paper collage, editable design
Vintage Greek cherub, paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110133/vintage-greek-cherub-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Frances Lichten
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082858/butter-mold-c-1939-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife aesthetic png sticker, vintage collage, editable design
Wildlife aesthetic png sticker, vintage collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072748/wildlife-aesthetic-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Washing Flail (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
Bishop Hill: Washing Flail (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064338/bishop-hill-washing-flail-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276311/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView license
Pa. German Cake Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Cake Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084102/pa-german-cake-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Thank you message Facebook post template
Thank you message Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407634/thank-you-message-facebook-post-templateView license
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter Facebook post template
Happy easter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407632/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
Bishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064336/bishop-hill-mangle-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable wedding invitation card mockup, aesthetic design
Editable wedding invitation card mockup, aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022408/editable-wedding-invitation-card-mockup-aesthetic-designView license
Skillet (1938) by William Frank
Skillet (1938) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081666/skillet-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Vintage envelope editable mockup element
Vintage envelope editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543297/vintage-envelope-editable-mockup-elementView license
Flask (c. 1936) by John Jordan
Flask (c. 1936) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066021/flask-c-1936-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Wax seal, editable design element set
Wax seal, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13723739/wax-seal-editable-design-element-setView license
Water Flagon (4th-3rd century BCE) by Etruscan
Water Flagon (4th-3rd century BCE) by Etruscan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151768/water-flagon-4th-3rd-century-bce-etruscanFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Buttermold (c. 1939) by Don Cecilio
Buttermold (c. 1939) by Don Cecilio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082843/buttermold-c-1939-don-cecilioFree Image from public domain license