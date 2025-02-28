Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebuttonsanimalpersonartwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domainButtons (c. 1937) by John H TercuzziOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2871 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3d financial development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714653/financial-development-editable-designView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073287/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLocket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license3d financial development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714701/financial-development-editable-designView licenseComb (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073955/comb-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseModern financial earnings editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914078/modern-financial-earnings-editable-designView licenseButton (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059266/button-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseGradient financial earnings editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914083/gradient-financial-earnings-editable-designView licenseButtons (1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073267/buttons-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseGrey financial earnings editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885090/grey-financial-earnings-editable-designView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseSkillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084684/skillet-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licensePng financial development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884687/png-financial-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseModern financial development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886880/modern-financial-development-editable-designView licenseTubular Hand Lamp (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087033/tubular-hand-lamp-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licensePng finance man 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204927/png-finance-man-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseJewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman, blue color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205950/businessman-blue-color-remix-editable-designView licenseFoot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087785/foot-scraper-and-tray-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman, green color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205953/businessman-green-color-remix-editable-designView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073263/buttons-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075340/iridescent-jar-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMirror Frame (1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086364/mirror-frame-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseOrnamental Small Basket (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067300/ornamental-small-basket-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank, money saving illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779634/piggy-bank-money-saving-illustration-editable-designView licenseEarrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079794/earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507631/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRing (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081261/ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074841/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseMoney challenges Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476444/money-challenges-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license