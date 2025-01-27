Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartfurniturepublic domaindrawingsdeskphotohumanCabinet-top Desk (c. 1937) by Rolland LivingstoneOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 991 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3384 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licenseCabinet-top Desk (c. 1937) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073285/cabinet-top-desk-c-1937-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecretary (Cabinet Top Desk) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070741/secretary-cabinet-top-desk-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915583/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070735/secretary-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseCasual business woman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927653/casual-business-woman-planning-project-remixView licenseChest (1935/1942) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069167/chest-19351942-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView licenseCellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseCabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088826/cabinet-top-desk-c-1953-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseSlant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088904/slant-top-desk-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseCasual businesswoman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973004/casual-businesswoman-planning-project-remixView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074007/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459513/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business goals, economic growth collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903309/american-business-goals-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseKids membership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460086/kids-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073653/childs-desk-c-1937-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseJigsaw puzzle competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508619/jigsaw-puzzle-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078033/wardrobe-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licensePresentation slide screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205477/presentation-slide-screen-editable-mockupView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070998/side-chair-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10728576/woman-working-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064139/armchair-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView licenseCabinet (c. 1937) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073286/cabinet-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseColleagues giving a fist bumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914834/colleagues-giving-fist-bumpView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseSenior sorcerer fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664296/senior-sorcerer-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseCupboard (c. 1937) by Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074277/cupboard-c-1937-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseWork from home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060760/work-from-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073631/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license