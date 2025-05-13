Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotokeyholesantiqueCabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William KieckhofelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3179 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073281/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseWash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConfessional (1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073974/confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074272/cupboard-c-1937-meyer-goldbaumFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSecretary Cabinet (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069565/secretary-cabinet-19351942-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056628/american-gothic-keyhole-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGrain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBlock-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076982/shaker-desk-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBox Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073139/box-desk-frame-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDresser (1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074596/dresser-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseSewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076922/sewing-cabinet-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074278/cupboard-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseDoll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074441/doll-furniture-sideboard-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLowboy (1937) by Alvin M Gullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075743/lowboy-1937-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license