Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreeartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsphotoCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard LumbardOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1037 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3371 x 3901 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077479/stove-lid-lifter-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073603/cherry-candlestick-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847426/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView licenseAdjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072813/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580674/imageView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073348/candlestick-c-1937-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by William Verganihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073336/candlestick-c-1937-william-verganiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseRush Holder with Candle Socket (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076810/rush-holder-with-candle-socket-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1936) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072458/warming-pan-c-1936-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188414/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseWooden Butter Stamp (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078276/wooden-butter-stamp-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575476/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritcheyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085255/wood-carving-scroll-c-1939-lionel-ritcheyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseZoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Hortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598042/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063565/tongs-and-shovel-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseConestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by G L Schaferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083181/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-schaferFree Image from public domain licenseEditable festive Christmas decorative watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699244/editable-festive-christmas-decorative-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073339/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license