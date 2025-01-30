rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaincandletablepaintings
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Candle Table (c. 1937) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Candle Table (c. 1937) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076954/shaker-candle-table-c-1937-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic bedroom interior remix
Aesthetic bedroom interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816110/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView license
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064528/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Editable restaurant frame mockup
Editable restaurant frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403686/editable-restaurant-frame-mockupView license
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073219/brussels-carpet-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Table (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077551/table-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Female leadership digital illustration
Female leadership digital illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235853/female-leadership-digital-illustrationView license
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074455/doll-furniture-table-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Editable luxurious room interior mockup design
Editable luxurious room interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12216918/editable-luxurious-room-interior-mockup-designView license
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075808/marquetry-table-showing-style-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winter
Lamp (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066881/lamp-c-1936-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
First birthday poster template
First birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873998/first-birthday-poster-templateView license
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Adjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
Adjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072813/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Cherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073603/cherry-candlestick-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Match Holder (c. 1937) by Robert Schuerer
Match Holder (c. 1937) by Robert Schuerer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075806/match-holder-c-1937-robert-schuererFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G Aberdeen
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G Aberdeen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073306/candle-holder-c-1937-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Jug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075512/jug-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel and Charlotte Sperber
Crock (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel and Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074188/crock-c-1937-jean-peszel-and-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Butter Churn (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Butter Churn (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073250/butter-churn-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable office interior design
Picture frame mockup, editable office interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013693/picture-frame-mockup-editable-office-interior-designView license
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078091/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license