Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsknifephotodaggerCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G AberdeenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 821 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2804 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseZoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseDrawknife (c. 1937) by Gilbert Boesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074498/drawknife-c-1937-gilbert-boeseFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFireman's Trumpet (c. 1937) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074805/firemans-trumpet-c-1937-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseWooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseChest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCandle Snuffer, Trimmer & Tray (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073320/candle-snuffer-trimmer-tray-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseSpanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1939) by W J Goodacrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082879/candle-holder-c-1939-goodacreFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1939) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082884/candle-holder-c-1939-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMiner's Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Walter L Websterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084020/miners-candle-holder-c-1939-walter-websterFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmber Hairpin (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058750/amber-hairpin-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseClamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licensePastry Jagger (1937) by James Drakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076236/pastry-jagger-1937-james-drakeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075338/iron-fork-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by John R Towershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071586/silver-teapot-c-1936-john-towersFree Image from public domain license